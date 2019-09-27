Breaking down the UNLV-Wyoming game

Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers runs for a touchdown past Missouri defender Joshuah Bledsoe in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. in Laramie, Wyo. (AP Photo/Michael Smith)

Quarterbacks

If UNLV fans think Armani Rogers has struggled throwing down the field, the Rebels face a team with even greater questions at quarterback. Last Saturday at Tulsa, the Cowboys started Sean Chambers, replaced him with Tyler Vander Waal, and then put Chambers back in the game.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Running backs

Both teams have excellent running games, with UNLV second in the Mountain West with a 243-yard average and Wyoming third at 219.8. The Rebels average 5.9 yards per carry and Wyoming is at 5.1. UNLV’s Charles Williams is second nationally with a 151.7-yard average.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Receivers

Because he’s the quarterback, Rogers gets most of the blame for the Rebels’ passing-game struggles. Point a few other fingers at the receivers, too. They are talented, but haven’t produced as expected yet, averaging just 9.7 yards per reception. Wyoming’s receivers average 16.4 yards, but are barely noticeable at seven catches per game.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Offensive line

The Cowboys’ line not only has opened holes for its running backs, but it has allowed just three sacks. Opponents also have recorded just 14 tackles for loss. Wyoming, though, must overcome injuries from its most recent game. UNLV has played one fewer game, but has given up more sacks (11) and tackles for loss (24).

■ Advantage: Wyoming

Defensive line

Wyoming doesn’t rely on blitzes to get into the backfield. The Cowboys don’t have to. Of their 18 sacks, which is tied for fourth nationally, 15½ have come from the linemen. UNLV has half a sack from a lineman — four have come from defensive backs.

■ Advantage: Wyoming

Linebackers

Logan Wilson does a little bit of everything for Wyoming. He is second on the team with 41 tackles and five pass breakups to go with 2½ tackles for loss. Javin White has been UNLV’s best defender, and he is having a potential All-Mountain West season with 14 tackles, including three for loss, and an interception.

■ Advantage: Wyoming

Secondary

Losing safety Drew Tejchman for the season to a knee injury is a major blow to the Rebels. They already had concerns on the back end, giving up 248 yards passing per game. Wyoming, though, is even more vulnerable, allowing a 345.2-yard average.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Special teams

Wyoming’s Cooper Rothe is one of the Mountain West’s best kickers, but he’s missed four field goals in 10 attempts. He had missed just 11 of 55 field goals entering the season. The Rebels’ special teams have been inconsistent, and a missed 38-yard field goal by Daniel Gutierrez all but sealed the loss two weeks ago at Northwestern.

■ Advantage: Wyoming

Intangibles

UNLV fans have moved on to basketball, and the talk about coach Tony Sanchez’s future will only grow louder if the Rebels lose. But the Rebels have had two weeks to prepare, and they match up well with Wyoming. There also seems to be a quiet sense of confidence around the practice field.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Handicapper’s take

■ Bruce Marshall (goldsheet.com): Wyoming 30, UNLV 17 — The walls might be closing on Sanchez, with upcoming rugged slate likely to remove any bowl hopes before Halloween as Vegas turns its attention to the Golden Knights. Craig Bohl’s run-heavy Wyoming offense won’t be confused with Washington State, but no sign that Rebels defense (32 points allowed per game) has upgraded much from recent roadkill platoons.

