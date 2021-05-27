ESPN2 to televise UNLV-Arizona State football game
ESPN2 will televise UNLV’s game at Arizona State at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. It’s the eighth nationally televised game announced for the Rebels for the 2021 season.
It’s the eighth nationally televised game announced for the Rebels. The other seven are on CBS Sports Network.
Times and TV information for four other games will be announced later.
