UNLV Football

ESPN2 to televise UNLV-Arizona State football game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2021 - 1:44 pm
 
UNLV receiver Phillip Payne, top, celebrates with teammate Rodelin Anthony (84) after Payne bea ...
UNLV receiver Phillip Payne, top, celebrates with teammate Rodelin Anthony (84) after Payne beat Arizona State defensive back Omar Bolden (3) for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin UNLV receiver Phillip Payne, top, celebrates with teammate Rodelin Anthony (84) after Payne beat Arizona State defensive back Omar Bolden (3) for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ESPN2 will televise UNLV’s football game at Arizona State at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.

It’s the eighth nationally televised game announced for the Rebels. The other seven are on CBS Sports Network.

Times and TV information for four other games will be announced later.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

