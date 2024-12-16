UNLV paying new coach Dan Mullen significantly more than Barry Odom

The details of new UNLV football coach Dan Mullen’s contract were released Monday, and he will make quite a bit more than Barry Odom did with the Rebels.

Dan Mullen speaks as he's announced as UNLV's next football coach at the Fertitta Football Complex on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dan Mullen signed a five-year deal worth $3.5 million per year to become the new UNLV football coach, according to the contract released by the university Monday.

The 52-year-old was announced as Barry Odom’s replacement on Thursday, following Odom’s departure to take over at Purdue.

Mullen, who has 13 years of SEC head coaching experience between Mississippi State and Florida, earned $7.5 million in his last year with the Gators and received a $12 million payout when he was fired during the 2021 season. He spent the past three years working as a college football analyst for ESPN and ABC.

This comes after Odom earned a package of $1.75 million this season with the Rebels before incentives. The former UNLV coach will make at least $6 million per year in his first two seasons with the Boilermakers.

