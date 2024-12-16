55°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

UNLV paying new coach Dan Mullen significantly more than Barry Odom

Dan Mullen speaks as he's announced as UNLV's next football coach at the Fertitta Football Comp ...
Dan Mullen speaks as he's announced as UNLV's next football coach at the Fertitta Football Complex on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) looks to stiff arm UNR linebacker Tongiaki Mateialona, lef ...
Coaching, QB changes cause major line moves in UNLV-Cal LA Bowl
UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) celebrates after scooping a fumble and scoring a touchdown ...
UNLV football’s leader ready to win LA Bowl, then chase NFL dreams
UNLV head coach Barry Odom watches his players during warmups of their NCAA football game again ...
Hill: Barry Odom was always going to leave UNLV. But for Purdue?
Faith Lutheran runs onto the field to take on Shadow Ridge in their NIAA Class 5A Division II S ...
Faith Lutheran picks ex-UNLV defensive back as new football coach
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2024 - 2:25 pm
 

Dan Mullen signed a five-year deal worth $3.5 million per year to become the new UNLV football coach, according to the contract released by the university Monday.

The 52-year-old was announced as Barry Odom’s replacement on Thursday, following Odom’s departure to take over at Purdue.

Mullen, who has 13 years of SEC head coaching experience between Mississippi State and Florida, earned $7.5 million in his last year with the Gators and received a $12 million payout when he was fired during the 2021 season. He spent the past three years working as a college football analyst for ESPN and ABC.

This comes after Odom earned a package of $1.75 million this season with the Rebels before incentives. The former UNLV coach will make at least $6 million per year in his first two seasons with the Boilermakers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES