Former TCU quarterback Justin Rogers enrolls at UNLV

Former TCU quarterback Justin Rogers, a former four-star recruit, likely will have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer, but could apply for a waiver to become immediately eligible.

TCU quarterback Justin Rogers (13) warms up before a game against Longhorns. Saturday, September 22, 2018 in Austin, Tex. (TFV Media via AP)

Ex-Texas Christian quarterback Justin Rogers, a former four-star recruit, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has enrolled in UNLV.

Las Vegas, Nevada. Committed and enrolled pic.twitter.com/mpEkKiB0ym — JG (@_justinrogers) January 29, 2020

Rogers (6 feet 4 inches, 225 pounds) will have three seasons of eligibility. He probably will have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules, but could receive a waiver to play immediately.

If he plays right away, Rogers will challenge incumbent starter Kenyon Oblad and former starter Armani Rogers for the job.

Rogers was highly recruited two years ago out of Parkway High School in Bossier City, Louisiana. Louisiana State, Georgia, Texas, Baylor and Texas A&M were among the schools that reportedly offered him a scholarship.

But Rogers struggled to come back from a major knee injury he suffered as a high school senior in 2017. He also developed a drop-foot condition, according to the Fort Worth (Texas) Star-Telegram, and on Nov. 1 announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Rogers threw one pass in his less than two seasons with the Horned Frogs. He is the second TCU player to transfer, joining defensive end Adam Plant Jr., a Bishop Gorman High School graduate.

