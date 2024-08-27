From Butkus to Biletnikoff: UNLV earns accolades after historic season

UNLV football’s historic 2023 season has created plenty of hype for the coming campaign. Here is a list of all the preseason accolades the Rebels have earned.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) looks in a catch during the first day of football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Friday, Aug 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV is ready for the next chapter in its turnaround story, but the accolades from last year have continued to pour in.

The Rebels had a historic season in 2023, finishing 9-5 to post their first winning campaign and make their first bowl-game appearance since 2013. They also appeared in the Mountain West title game for the first time.

Expectations remain high for coach Barry Odom’s second season at the helm, which begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at Houston.

Here is every preseason team and watch list one of UNLV’s players appeared on heading into this highly-anticipated campaign:

Senior Bowl watch list

Wide receiver Ricky White III, safety Jalen Catalon (transfer, Texas) and cornerback Tony Grimes (transfer, Texas A&M) were all featured on the Senior Bowl watch list Wednesday.

The college football all-star game is considered a significant event in the build up to the NFL draft. It will take place Feb. 1, 2025 in Mobile, Alabama.

Mountain West honors

The Rebels set a program record in July by earning six spots on the All-Mountain West preseason team. They were also picked to finish second in the conference by a panel of media voters.

White, offensive tackle Tiger Shanks and cornerback Cameron Oliver were three of the players on the All-Mountain West preseason team. Another was linebacker Jackson Woodard, who was also named the preseason co-defensive player of the year. Jacob De Jesus was on the All-Mountain West preseason team twice as a kickoff and punt returner and was named the preseason special teams player of the year as well.

White’s awards stack up

White was UNLV’s most recognized player this offseason after posting a school-record 1,483 receiving yards last year.

He was named to The Associated Press’ preseason All-America second team Aug. 19, after previously being named to the All-America first team by College Football Network and the second team by The Sporting News and Athlon Sports.

White is also one of just 50 players on the Walter Camp Football Foundation watch list for its 2024 player of the year award. He was named to the Maxwell Award watch list for college football’s best overall player last month as well.

White was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Aug. 7. The trophy, named after Raiders great Fred Biletnikoff, goes to the best pass catcher in college football.

Woodard earns accolades

Woodard made 117 total tackles last season, the third-most in the Mountain West. That put him on the radar for several honors entering this year.

He was included on the Butkus Award watch list for the nation’s top linebacker earlier this month. Woodard also appeared on the watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award, which go to college football’s best defensive player.

He is the first UNLV player to make the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list in 20 years.

De Jesus gets noticed

Getting two spots on the preseason All-Mountain West team wasn’t enough for De Jesus.

The versatile senior became the first Rebel to ever appear on the Jet Award watch list for the nation’s top kick returner last month. He was also on ESPN’s preseason All-America second team as a kick returner.

East-West Shrine Bowl

Ten UNLV players made the East-West Shrine Bowl watch list July 24, more than twice as many as any other Mountain West team.

Those featured included White, Woodard, De Jesus, Shanks, Oliver, Grimes, Catalon, tight end Kaleo Ballungay, quarterback Matthew Sluka and defensive back Malik Chavis.

Other nods

Oliver was one of 42 players named to the Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list released July 31 for college football’s best defensive back.

He’s the first UNLV player to appear on the list since safety Jamaal Brimmer in 2004.

Shanks appeared on the Lombardi Award watch list for the nation’s top offensive or defensive lineman. He and senior offensive lineman Jalen St. John also appeared on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list for the best interior offensive or defensive lineman last month.

Other honors for the Rebels included:

— Sophomore Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas being named to the Doak Walker Award watch list for the best running back in college football.

— Junior Marshall Nichols being named to the Ray Guy Award watch list for the nation’s most outstanding punter Aug. 2.

— De Jesus and senior defensive lineman Tatuo Martinson being named to the Polynesian player of the year watch list Aug. 15.

— White and De Jesus being named to the preseason All America second and third team, respectively, by the Phil Steele College Football Preview magazine June 11.

