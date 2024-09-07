How to watch UNLV vs. Utah Tech football game
The UNLV football team plays its home opener against Utah Tech at noon Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game.
The Rebels are fresh off a convincing 27-7 victory at Houston and are looking for their first 2-0 start since 1999. Utah Tech, which plays in the Football Championship Subdivision, lost 31-7 to Montana State last week.
UNLV coach Barry Odom urged fans to come support the Rebels, but if you can’t make it, here’s what you need to know:
How to watch:
Who: Utah Tech at UNLV
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: SSSEN (Cox 125)
Online: Mountain West Network
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
