94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

How to watch UNLV vs. Utah Tech football game

UNLV makes their entrance for the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Satur ...
UNLV makes their entrance for the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) is stopped short of the goal line by Houston defensive linem ...
How UNLV’s QB earned his new nickname, starting role
UNLV to debut retro helmets for home opener against Utah Tech
UNLV football coach Barry Odom addresses the media on the second day of the Mountain West Footb ...
‘We’re a Top 25 team’: Despite Odom’s plea, voters all but ignore UNLV
Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson (0) finds the end zone for a touchdown during an NC ...
Mountain West moving forward without Pac-12 football teams for 2025
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2024 - 8:00 pm
 

The UNLV football team plays its home opener against Utah Tech at noon Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels are fresh off a convincing 27-7 victory at Houston and are looking for their first 2-0 start since 1999. Utah Tech, which plays in the Football Championship Subdivision, lost 31-7 to Montana State last week.

UNLV coach Barry Odom urged fans to come support the Rebels, but if you can’t make it, here’s what you need to know:

How to watch:

Who: Utah Tech at UNLV

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: SSSEN (Cox 125)

Online: Mountain West Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES