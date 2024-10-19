54°F
How to watch UNLV’s football game against Oregon State

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) cheers for his defense while pumping up the crowd against the Syracuse Orange late during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

The UNLV football team hits the road for the second straight week and can become bowl eligible with a victory at Oregon State on Saturday.

The Rebels (5-1) are coming off a 50-34 victory at Utah State and have won five straight away from home dating to last season.

Oregon State (4-2) dropped a 42-37 decision at UNR last week. The Beavers allowed 353 yards rushing and were intercepted four times.

This is the first meeting between the schools since 2009, and UNLV has a 3-2 series record.

Here’s how to watch:

Who: UNLV at Oregon State

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon

TV: CW (Century Link 1033, Cox 6, Dish 33, DirecTV 33)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -7; total 60

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

