How to watch UNLV’s football game against Oregon State

The UNLV football team can become bowl eligible with a victory at Oregon State on Saturday. Here’s how to watch the game.

The UNLV football team hits the road for the second straight week and can become bowl eligible with a victory at Oregon State on Saturday.

The Rebels (5-1) are coming off a 50-34 victory at Utah State and have won five straight away from home dating to last season.

Oregon State (4-2) dropped a 42-37 decision at UNR last week. The Beavers allowed 353 yards rushing and were intercepted four times.

This is the first meeting between the schools since 2009, and UNLV has a 3-2 series record.

Here’s how to watch:

Who: UNLV at Oregon State

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon

TV: CW (Century Link 1033, Cox 6, Dish 33, DirecTV 33)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -7; total 60

