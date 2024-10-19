How to watch UNLV’s football game against Oregon State
The UNLV football team can become bowl eligible with a victory at Oregon State on Saturday. Here’s how to watch the game.
The UNLV football team hits the road for the second straight week and can become bowl eligible with a victory at Oregon State on Saturday.
The Rebels (5-1) are coming off a 50-34 victory at Utah State and have won five straight away from home dating to last season.
Oregon State (4-2) dropped a 42-37 decision at UNR last week. The Beavers allowed 353 yards rushing and were intercepted four times.
This is the first meeting between the schools since 2009, and UNLV has a 3-2 series record.
Here’s how to watch:
Who: UNLV at Oregon State
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon
TV: CW (Century Link 1033, Cox 6, Dish 33, DirecTV 33)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: UNLV -7; total 60
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.