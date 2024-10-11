How to watch UNLV’s football game against Utah State

The UNLV football team returns to Mountain West play Friday against Utah State. Here is how to watch the game.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV football team returns to Mountain West play Friday against Utah State.

The Rebels (4-1, 1-0) are coming off a 44-41 overtime loss to Syracuse that dropped them out of the national rankings. Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams continued to run the offense efficiently, but two missed tackles late were costly.

Utah State (1-4, 0-1) is coming off a 62-30 loss at Boise State and allowed 296 yards rushing. The Rebels are eighth in the nation averaging 251.8 rushing yards per game.

The Aggies lead the all-time series 18-8, but UNLV won 34-24 in its last visit to Logan, Utah, in 2022, snapping a six-game losing skid to the Aggies.

Here’s how to watch:

Who: UNLV at Utah State

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Maverik Stadium, Logan, Utah

TV: CBSSN (Century Link 643, Cox 333, Dish 158, DirecTV 221)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -19; total 66½

