83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

How to watch UNLV’s football game against Utah State

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college ...
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) attempts to tackle Syracuse Orange running back LeQuint All ...
Rebels eager to start fresh against Utah State after 1st defeat
San Diego State defensive end Ryan Henderson, top, runs into Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager ...
Mountain West looks to stay in-house to reach conference minimum
UNLV fans dressed as Rebels watch the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Alle ...
College football betting trends — Week 7: Edge for UNLV-Utah State
Syracuse Orange punter Jack Stonehouse (41) is unable to punt as UNLV wide receiver Ricky White ...
UNLV star wideout drawing accolades at another position
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2024 - 8:00 pm
 

The UNLV football team returns to Mountain West play Friday against Utah State.

The Rebels (4-1, 1-0) are coming off a 44-41 overtime loss to Syracuse that dropped them out of the national rankings. Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams continued to run the offense efficiently, but two missed tackles late were costly.

Utah State (1-4, 0-1) is coming off a 62-30 loss at Boise State and allowed 296 yards rushing. The Rebels are eighth in the nation averaging 251.8 rushing yards per game.

The Aggies lead the all-time series 18-8, but UNLV won 34-24 in its last visit to Logan, Utah, in 2022, snapping a six-game losing skid to the Aggies.

Here’s how to watch:

Who: UNLV at Utah State

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Maverik Stadium, Logan, Utah

TV: CBSSN (Century Link 643, Cox 333, Dish 158, DirecTV 221)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -19; total 66½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES