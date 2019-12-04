Interested in becoming UNLV’s football coach? Apply at Indeed

UNLV followed university rules in its search for a new football coach by posting on an outside website.

UNLV posted its opening for a football coach on the popular job-seeking site Indeed.

The university’s human resources policy requires that all job openings be posted on outside websites.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is looking for a coach to replace Tony Sanchez, and the public job posting certainly opens her candidate pool beyond head coaches and coordinators.

This isn’t the only head coaching job posted on Indeed. FCS members Eastern Kentucky, Mercer University (Georgia), Murray State (Kentucky) and Lamar University (Texas) advertise for one on the site. Division II schools Concord University (West Virginia). Edinboro University (Pennsylvania) and Northern State (South Dakota) also have ads there as do Division III Grinnell College (Iowa) and Iowa Wesleyan.

But the UNLV opening is the only Football Bowl Subdivision advertising for coach on the site.

