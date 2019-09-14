Missed opportunities doom UNLV in 30-14 loss at Northwestern

Hunter Johnson’s 50-yard TD pass to JJ Jefferson late in the third quarter broke open a two-point game and helped Northwestern defeat UNLV on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois.

UNLV running back Charles Williams (8) runs for a touchdown against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

UNLV wide receiver Tyleek Collins (9) runs against Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher (42), linebacker Blake Gallagher (51) and defensive back JR Pace, front, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers (1) looks pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) passes away from UNLV defensive lineman Nate Neal (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Northwestern running back Jesse Brown (36) is chased by UNLV defensive back Tykenzie Daniels (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Northwestern running back Jesse Brown (36) is chased by UNLV defensive back Tykenzie Daniels (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

UNLV linebacker Javin White, center, celebrates with defensive back Myles Plummer (14) and linebacker Vic Viramontes (10) after he intercepted a pass against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

UNLV linebacker Javin White, right, intercepts a pass meant for Northwestern wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman (81) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

UNLV head coach Troy Sanchez works from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

UNLV tight end Noah Bean (11) and running back Charles Williams (8) celebrate after Williams ran for a touchdown against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

UNLV running back Charles Williams (8) runs for a touchdown against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

EVANSTON, Ill. — Hunter Johnson’s 50-yard touchdown pass to JJ Jefferson late in the third quarter broke open a two-point game and helped Northwestern defeat UNLV 30-14 on Saturday.

UNLV (1-2), a 17½-point underdog, gave the Wildcats (1-1) a competitive game, but missed some opportunities and had three turnovers. The Rebels were shut out in the second half after trailing 16-14 at halftime.

Charles Williams rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels, but Northwestern held him to 12 yards and no TDs in the second half. Quarterback Armani Rogers completed 16 of 26 passes for 120 yards and an interception and rushed for 57 yards.

