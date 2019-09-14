99°F
UNLV Football

Missed opportunities doom UNLV in 30-14 loss at Northwestern

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2019 - 3:53 pm
 

EVANSTON, Ill. — Hunter Johnson’s 50-yard touchdown pass to JJ Jefferson late in the third quarter broke open a two-point game and helped Northwestern defeat UNLV 30-14 on Saturday.

UNLV (1-2), a 17½-point underdog, gave the Wildcats (1-1) a competitive game, but missed some opportunities and had three turnovers. The Rebels were shut out in the second half after trailing 16-14 at halftime.

Charles Williams rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels, but Northwestern held him to 12 yards and no TDs in the second half. Quarterback Armani Rogers completed 16 of 26 passes for 120 yards and an interception and rushed for 57 yards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

