More seating opens for UNLV showdown with Boise State

UNLV fans cheers another score against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2024 - 8:00 pm
 

UNLV has opened up more seating for its showdown with No. 17 Boise State at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

Seating in the 300 level is available for just the second time at a Rebels game. The previous time, against Iowa State in 2021, produced the biggest crowd for a UNLV game at Allegiant (35,193).

Prices for the newly available tickets start at $43 with no additional fees. The price will increase to $48 on Friday. Sections 310, 311 and 312 are available, with midfield views of the action.

Parking passes are still available in Lot V for $10. The area is a 15-minute walk from Allegiant Stadium, but the university is offering complimentary shuttles.

Fans can visit UNLVTickets.com to purchase tickets and parking.

