More seating opens for UNLV showdown with Boise State
A section of Allegiant Stadium has been opened for only the second time for a UNLV football game. The Rebels host No. 17 Boise State on Friday.
UNLV has opened up more seating for its showdown with No. 17 Boise State at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium.
Seating in the 300 level is available for just the second time at a Rebels game. The previous time, against Iowa State in 2021, produced the biggest crowd for a UNLV game at Allegiant (35,193).
Prices for the newly available tickets start at $43 with no additional fees. The price will increase to $48 on Friday. Sections 310, 311 and 312 are available, with midfield views of the action.
Parking passes are still available in Lot V for $10. The area is a 15-minute walk from Allegiant Stadium, but the university is offering complimentary shuttles.
Fans can visit UNLVTickets.com to purchase tickets and parking.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.