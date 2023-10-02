Raiders make sizable financial contribution to UNLV

The Raiders plan to donate $1 million to UNLV athletics to show their support for the school’s football program.

UNLV players and coaches celebrate their win in the Ninth Island Showdown against Hawaii following the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In a scheduled event Tuesday, to celebrate the donation and partnership with the Las Vegas NFL team, UNLV will unveil the Al Davis Team Room at the Fertitta Football Complex.

Scheduled to be in attendance at the event are Raiders owner Mark Davis, Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan, UNLV President Keith Whitfield, UNLV Athletic Director Erick Harper and Rebels football coach Barry Odom.

UNLV and the Raiders share Allegiant Stadium, with the two sides working together to schedule games years in advance.

In August, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority approved several future UNLV home games at the stadium including a game versus Army next year, a showdown with UCLA in 2025, a matchup against Cal in 2026 and a game against Arizona State in 2027.

UNLV is off to a 4-1 start this season after a 44-20 thrashing of Hawaii Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels are 3-0 at home this year.

