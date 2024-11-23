Rebels grind out win over San Jose State in rainy conditions
The UNLV football team relied on its ground game to keep its hopes of a Mountain West title alive with a road victory over San Jose State on Friday.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jai’Den Thomas rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown, and the UNLV football team kept its hopes of a Mountain West title alive with a 27-16 victory over San Jose State in rainy conditions Friday.
The Rebels (9-2, 5-1 Mountain West) trailed 16-10 at halftime but shut out the Spartans (6-5, 3-4) in the second half.
Thomas ran for a 25-yard score to give UNLV a 20-16 lead late in the third quarter.
Kylin James finally gave the Rebels a two-score cushion at 27-16 with a 7-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.
UNLV next wraps up the regular season by hosting UNR at 5 p.m. Nov. 30 at Allegiant Stadium.
The Rebels trail Boise State (9-1, 6-0) and Colorado State (7-3, 5-0) in the Mountain West standings. UNLV needs to beat the Wolf Pack and have the Rams lose one of their final two games to likely return to the conference title game.
Colorado State is a 3½-point road underdog Saturday against Fresno State.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
