Rebels grind out win over San Jose State in rainy conditions

The UNLV football team relied on its ground game to keep its hopes of a Mountain West title alive with a road victory over San Jose State on Friday.

How to watch UNLV’s football game against San Jose State

San Jose State defenders celebrate after scoring a safety during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Fans sit in the rain while watching the first half of an NCAA college football game between San Jose State and UNLV, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose State wide receiver Matthew Coleman, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose State wide receiver Matthew Coleman, right, scores a touchdown while being tackled by UNLV defensive back Jodi DeCambra during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose State quarterback Walker Eget, left, passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, right, evades pressure from San Jose State linebacker John Ward during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose State defensive back Isiah Revis (20) returns an interception for a touchdown against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose State defensive back Isiah Revis (20) celebrates with linebacker Taniela Latu (4) after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose State quarterback Walker Eget looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash jogs to the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose State running back Jabari Bates, right, is tackled by UNLV defensive lineman Fisher Camac (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose State running back Floyd Chalk IV runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose State defensive back Isiah Revis (20) tackles UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, right, evades pressure from San Jose State defensive lineman Justin Stearns, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, center, runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

UNLV tight end Kaleo Ballungay reacts after scoring a touchdown against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

UNLV tight end Kaleo Ballungay (19) catches a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash, right, is tackled by UNLV defensive backs Jarvis Ware, left, and Johnathan Baldwin, top right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas, right, runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas, right, is tackled by San Jose State linebacker John Ward during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jai’Den Thomas rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown, and the UNLV football team kept its hopes of a Mountain West title alive with a 27-16 victory over San Jose State in rainy conditions Friday.

The Rebels (9-2, 5-1 Mountain West) trailed 16-10 at halftime but shut out the Spartans (6-5, 3-4) in the second half.

Thomas ran for a 25-yard score to give UNLV a 20-16 lead late in the third quarter.

Kylin James finally gave the Rebels a two-score cushion at 27-16 with a 7-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

UNLV next wraps up the regular season by hosting UNR at 5 p.m. Nov. 30 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels trail Boise State (9-1, 6-0) and Colorado State (7-3, 5-0) in the Mountain West standings. UNLV needs to beat the Wolf Pack and have the Rams lose one of their final two games to likely return to the conference title game.

Colorado State is a 3½-point road underdog Saturday against Fresno State.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.