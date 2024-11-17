Rebels keep Mountain West hopes alive with blowout win over Aztecs

The UNLV football team nearly doubled San Diego State’s total offensive yards in an easy win Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV fans have fun as the team dominates the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) secures another catch as San Diego State Aztecs safety Deshawn McCuin (17) pulls him down during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Devin Green (22) battles for more yards as San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Sam Benjamin (90) grabs him during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) cuts up field after another erection trailed by San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Tano Letuli (21) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) runs back an interception past San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Jordan Napier (19) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Casey Cain (1) elevates for a reception attempt past San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Bryce Phillips (0) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV fans have fun as the team dominates the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Danny O'Neil (5) is sacked by UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) and defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Barry Odom is pleased with his team's play against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Barry Odom congratulates UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) on another great return against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV tight end Kaleo Ballungay (19) elevates for a touchdown reception as San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Kyle Moretti (44) arrives late with cornerback Bryce Phillips (0) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) turns the corner looking for the end zone as San Diego State Aztecs safety Eric Butler (6) pursues during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) and defensive back Jett Elad (9) team up for an interception over San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Mekhi Shaw (83) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) elevates for a long reception as San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Bryce Phillips (0) closers in during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) sprints for a long run deep in San Diego State Aztecs territory during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV tight end Kaleo Ballungay (19) elevates for a touchdown reception as San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Kyle Moretti (44) arrives late during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV football team beat San Diego State 41-20 Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels (8-2, 4-1) had a 28-6 lead at halftime and maintained a large advantage over the Aztecs (3-7, 2-3) throughout. UNLV outgained San Diego State 515 to 270.

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams completed 19 of 28 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown. He also had two rushing touchdowns.

All-American kick returner Jacob De Jesus caught seven passes for 75 yards and added 42 rushing yards. It was his first appearance for UNLV since he exited the team’s loss to Mountain West leader Boise State with a leg injury on Oct. 25.

The Rebels still have a chance to win out and earn a rematch with the Broncos (9-1, 6-0) in the Mountain West title game, but they need Colorado State (7-3, 5-0) to lose one of its last two games.

UNLV next plays at San Jose State at 7 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

