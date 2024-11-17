Rebels keep Mountain West hopes alive with blowout win over Aztecs
The UNLV football team nearly doubled San Diego State’s total offensive yards in an easy win Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
The UNLV football team beat San Diego State 41-20 Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Rebels (8-2, 4-1) had a 28-6 lead at halftime and maintained a large advantage over the Aztecs (3-7, 2-3) throughout. UNLV outgained San Diego State 515 to 270.
UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams completed 19 of 28 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown. He also had two rushing touchdowns.
All-American kick returner Jacob De Jesus caught seven passes for 75 yards and added 42 rushing yards. It was his first appearance for UNLV since he exited the team’s loss to Mountain West leader Boise State with a leg injury on Oct. 25.
The Rebels still have a chance to win out and earn a rematch with the Broncos (9-1, 6-0) in the Mountain West title game, but they need Colorado State (7-3, 5-0) to lose one of its last two games.
UNLV next plays at San Jose State at 7 p.m. Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
