‘Selfish players don’t last’: UNLV thrives as running backs share load

There’s no overwhelming leading rusher for the UNLV football team, but that’s what works for the Rebels’ Go-Go offense.

Hill: UNLV defensive star more lucky than good. Just ask him.

UNLV running back Kylin James, left, runs over Utah State safety Ike Larsen, right, to score a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

UNLV running back Kylin James, left, carries the ball as Utah State safety Jordan Vincent (24) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) runs the ball during the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Kylin James (20) carries the ball as Utah State linebacker Logan Pili (27) defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Despite quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams being UNLV’s leading rusher, the Rebels’ running backs are still making an impact by committee as an unsung facet of the famed Go-Go offense.

The Rebels (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) rank fifth in the nation in rushing yards, averaging 262 per game. However, while Williams, sophomore running back Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas and transfer senior running back Kylin James are averaging enough yards to rank in the top 10 in the Mountain West, they’re not eligible because they don’t notch the required minimum 10 carries per game.

Shuffling the ball through runners instead of singling out one star is clearly effective for the Rebels, but it wouldn’t be sustainable for every program.

‘All about the team’

Running backs coach Cornell Ford knew he had a lot of talent early, which is why he said during camp that the Rebels would play as many backs who showed they deserve time. As such, there’s not much room for error.

“We kind of try to get them on a rotation at the beginning of the games, and then by the second half, it’s like, ‘Who’s got the hot hand?’ That’s who we’re going to roll with,” Ford said.

Ford said he believes the diversity of touches has been a draw for running back recruits. But he hopes it’s a deterrent for guys who feel they always have to have the ball.

“We try not to bring those kinds of guys in, because it won’t work here,” Ford said. “What we’re doing, we try to give opportunities to everybody. And if you work and you show us in practice, we’ll give you an opportunity. And what you do with it in the game is up to you. So, selfish players don’t last long around here.”

The method was apparently an issue for former UNLV running back Michael Allen, who announced last month that he was leaving the team because his “expectations for opportunities unfortunately were not met.” Allen was the Rebels’ fourth-leading rusher at the time.

But if you ask Thomas and James, who just came off of monster rushing performances in a 50-34 win over Utah State, it’s simple to manage.

“It’s not really hard,” said Thomas, who recorded 139 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries Friday, his first 100-yard game of the season and only the second of his career.

“Just playing with the bros,” he added. “We all know what we can provide for the team. We all have a looseness to us, just to bring that edge to the game.”

James recorded 105 yards and two TDs on 13 carries Friday, and said it’s as simple as “just trying to be all about the team.”

“Some days, you might not get exactly what you want,” he added. “You gotta stay ready, make them, keep you out there.”

Hitting groove

Ford said he doesn’t consistently keep track of individual performances, and couldn’t recall the exact numbers for James and Thomas against Utah State when asked if he viewed it as a breakout showing.

“As long as we’re running hard and triple digits, it’s always good,” Ford said. “I do think we’re starting to hit our groove here a little bit. … I think there are a couple other guys in the room that haven’t really shown what they can do, and I think they’re ripe for the opportunity.”

It’s a four-headed attack for the running backs. Leading rusher Thomas (298 yards on 48 carries this season) is flanked by James (279 yards, 38 carries).

They’ve tasked themselves with pulling the most out of freshman backs Greg Burrell (150 yards, 30 carries) and Devin Green (86 yards, 15 carries).

Williams has 325 yards on 48 carries at quarterback.

Leadership isn’t something James prioritized in his three previous seasons at Central Arkansas, but he said he tries now because UNLV’s running back room is so young.

James is the only senior running back, but Thomas has expertise as the only returner.

“It is kind of weird,” Thomas noted about his role as a leader in just his second collegiate season.

But there’s a lot to learn and take away from the group overall, he added.

“They’re very impressive … how smart they are of the game,” Thomas said of the freshman running backs. “You know (Burrell) is very smart. Sometimes he teaches me some stuff. And for (Green), we got some time to grow, time to learn. But as we go throughout the season, I believe they’ll turn it up.”

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X

Up next

Who: UNLV at Oregon State

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon

TV: CW

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -7; total 62