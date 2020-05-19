70°F
UNLV Football

UNLV adds 3-star Hawaii quarterback Cameron Friel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2020 - 10:38 am
 

Cameron Friel, a three-star quarterback from Hawaii, tweeted that he had committed to UNLV.

He chose the Rebels after also receiving scholarship offers from Arizona, Navy and Mountain West schools UNR, San Diego State and Fresno State.

“This decision was a very tough one, but I feel after many thoughts and prayers I have found the place for me, a place I can call my new home!” Friel wrote. “… Im so excited to be apart of this new movement and can’t wait to get to work!”

Friel (6 feet 4 inches, 205 pounds) is the second member of the Rebels’ 2021 recruiting class, joining three-star cornerback Kamren Blanton of prep power St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California.

Friel passed for 1,694 yards and 19 touchdowns, with 15 interceptions, last season at Kailua High School in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

He will join a UNLV roster next year with veteran quarterbacks, allowing the coaches to probably redshirt Friel and give him time to develop.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

