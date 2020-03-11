UNLV announces wide receivers, defensive line hires

UNLV officially announced the hiring of Terrence Samuel as wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator and Chad Kauha’aha’a as defensive line coach.

Weber State defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a talks to his players as they play Hawaii in an NCAA College football game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday Sept. 6, 2008. Hawaii won 36-17. (AP Photo/Hugh E. Gentry)

Samuel spent the past nine seasons at Michigan State, eight as wide receivers coach and last year overseeing the secondary. Kauha’aha’a has been a defensive line coach at several Pac-12 Conference and Mountain West schools, most recently at Southern California last season.

UNLV has one spot remaining on the staff under first-year coach Marcus Arroyo. He will need to find a quarterbacks coach to replace Danny Langsdorf, who left last week for Colorado.

