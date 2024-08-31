UNLV blows out Big 12 foe on the road to open season
A dominant defensive performance helped the Rebels to a convincing victory over a Big 12 opponent as transfer quarterback Matthew Sluka earned a win in his UNLV debut.
HOUSTON —Jackson Woodard had three sacks and 11 tackles to lead a dominant defensive effort as UNLV earned a 27-7 road win over the Houston Cougars in their season opener Saturday night TDECU Stadium.
Houston (0-1) scored on a fourth-down play with 1:00 remaining to avoid the shutout in a game in which Jacob De Jesus had two first-half touchdown receptions for UNLV (1-0).
Jalen Catalon intercepted two passes for the Rebels, returning one 36 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Holy Cross transfer Matthew Sluka got the start at quarterback and ran for 59 yards in addition to his two touchdown passes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
