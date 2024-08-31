UNLV blows out Big 12 foe on the road to open season

A dominant defensive performance helped the Rebels to a convincing victory over a Big 12 opponent as transfer quarterback Matthew Sluka earned a win in his UNLV debut.

Weekend best bets: Sharps back side, total in LSU-USC at Allegiant

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) eyes a receiver during football practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Houston defensive back A.J. Haulcy (2) breaks up a pass intended for UNLV wide receiver DeAngelo Irvin Jr. (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

UNLV wide receiver Jaden Bradley is pushed out of the back of the end zone by Houston defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) for an incomplete pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

Houston defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. (5) reacts after UNLV place kicker Caden Chittenden (45) missed a field goal attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

Houston defensive back Bryan Massey (22) returns a kick against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) is stopped short of the goal line by Houston defensive lineman Anthony Holmes Jr. (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) is stopped after scrambling out of the pocket by Houston linebackesr Jamal Morris (25) and Michael Batton (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

Houston defensive backs Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) and Kentrell Webb (8) break up a pass intended fro UNLV wide receiver Jaden Bradley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) breaks past the Houston defense for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

UNLV wide receiver DeAngelo Irvin Jr. (10) reaches back to throw an option pass that went for a long gain and a first down against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) is hit by Houston defensive lineman Anthony Holmes Jr. (18) as he is stopped short of the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) leaps past Houston defensive back Hershey McLaurin (15) as he runs the ball near the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

HOUSTON —Jackson Woodard had three sacks and 11 tackles to lead a dominant defensive effort as UNLV earned a 27-7 road win over the Houston Cougars in their season opener Saturday night TDECU Stadium.

Houston (0-1) scored on a fourth-down play with 1:00 remaining to avoid the shutout in a game in which Jacob De Jesus had two first-half touchdown receptions for UNLV (1-0).

Jalen Catalon intercepted two passes for the Rebels, returning one 36 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Holy Cross transfer Matthew Sluka got the start at quarterback and ran for 59 yards in addition to his two touchdown passes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.