UNLV defeats San Jose State 38-35 in Sam Boyd finale
Kolo Uasike’s interception with six seconds left preserved UNLV’s victory over San Jose State on Saturday in the Rebels’ final game at Sam Boyd Stadium.
UNLV safety Greg Francis broke up a pass near the goal line, and defensive tackle Kolo Uasike grabbed the ball out of the air for a game-saving interception with six seconds left to give the Rebels a 38-35 victory Saturday over San Jose State in their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium.
The Rebels (3-8, 1-6 Mountain West) ended a four-game losing streak while also ensuring that San Jose State (4-7, 1-6) will not be bowl eligible.
UNLV created five takeaways, including four interceptions.
Charles Williams rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns for UNLV. Quarterback Kenyon Oblad completed 21 of 36 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and Randal Grimes caught six passes for 130 yards and a TD.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
