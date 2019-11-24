UNLV defeats San Jose State 38-35 in Sam Boyd finale

Kolo Uasike’s interception with six seconds left preserved UNLV’s victory over San Jose State on Saturday in the Rebels’ final game at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) breaks free of the San Jose State Spartans defense for a touchdown run during the first quarter of their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former UNLV Rebels quarterback Randall Cunningham, center left, is ready to take the field with players for the coin toss versus the San Jose State Spartans before the start of their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels linebacker Rayshad Jackson (6) deflects a pass intended for San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Tre Walker (10) with help from teammate UNLV Rebels defensive back Aaron Lewis (28, right) during the first quarter of their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes (4) hauls in a bobbled pass for a touchdown over San Jose State Spartans cornerback Nehemiah Shelton (23) during the second quarter of their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels quarterback Kenyon Oblad (7) is congratulated on another touchdown by UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez, right, during the second quarter of their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV safety Greg Francis broke up a pass near the goal line, and defensive tackle Kolo Uasike grabbed the ball out of the air for a game-saving interception with six seconds left to give the Rebels a 38-35 victory Saturday over San Jose State in their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Rebels (3-8, 1-6 Mountain West) ended a four-game losing streak while also ensuring that San Jose State (4-7, 1-6) will not be bowl eligible.

UNLV created five takeaways, including four interceptions.

Charles Williams rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns for UNLV. Quarterback Kenyon Oblad completed 21 of 36 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and Randal Grimes caught six passes for 130 yards and a TD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.