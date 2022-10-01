UNLV erases 17-point deficit, holds on to beat New Mexico

The Rebels rallied from a 17-0 deficit to defeat the New Mexico Lobos 31-20 on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV is 4-1 for the first time since 2003.

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) eyes the end zone as New Mexico Lobos defensive end Kyler Drake (45) is held up during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Mexico Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick (5) lets the ball go as UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Eliel Ehimare (16) makes contact behind the line during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Nick Williams (10) fumbles a pass reception as New Mexico Lobos safety Jerrick Reed II (9) and New Mexico Lobos safety Ronald Wilson (6) team up for the stop during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Mexico Lobos safety Jerrick Reed II (9) recovers a fumble by UNLV Rebels wide receiver Nick Williams (10) fumbles a pass reception tackled by New Mexico Lobos safety Ronald Wilson (6) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels place kicker Daniel Gutierrez (32) makes his third field goal of the night held by teammate UNLV Rebels punter Charlton Butt (46) versus the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels place kicker Daniel Gutierrez (32) tells the New Mexico Lobos sidelines to be quiet after making his third field goal of the night held by UNLV Rebels punter Charlton Butt (46) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Mexico Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick (5) scampers into the end zone with UNLV Rebels linebacker Austin Ajiake (27) at his heel during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. (7) sacks New Mexico Lobos quarterback CJ Montes (7) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. (7) is pumped after another defensive stop of the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Senika McKie (0) is unable to come down with a pass over New Mexico Lobos cornerback A.J. Odums (4) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) celebrates for a late score after an interception over the New Mexico Lobos with teammate New Mexico Lobos running back Nathaniel Jones (25) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo gives an interview after defeating the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) celebrates a score over New Mexico Lobos defenders during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) heads to the end zone for a late score after an interception over the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defensive back Jerrae Williams (23) breaks up a late third dawn pass to New Mexico Lobos wide receiver Luke Wysong (15) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) catches New Mexico Lobos wide receiver Luke Wysong (15) in the air for a tackle during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Jalen Dixon (50) pulls New Mexico Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick (5) down by his face mask for a penalty during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels Head Coach Marcus Arroyo yells to players on the sidelines versus the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) dives forward into the end zone over New Mexico Lobos defenders during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defensive back Trenton Holloway (20) upends New Mexico Lobos running back Christian Washington (22) on a punt return during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels linebacker Austin Ajiake (27) sacks New Mexico Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick (5) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) blasts up the middle past New Mexico Lobos defensive end Jake Saltonstall (95) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) is hit late on the sidelines by New Mexico Lobos linebacker Cody Moon (58) for a critical penalty late during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels Head Coach Marcus Arroyo gets in the middle of a scuffle between his players and New Mexico Lobos after a late hit during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels tight end Shaun Grayson (18) is taken down after a reception by New Mexico Lobos linebacker Alec Marenco (18) and safety A.J.Haulcy (24) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Mexico Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick (5) has a pass altered by UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Eliel Ehimare (16) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) looks for more yards on a run as New Mexico Lobos safety A.J.Haulcy (24) moves in during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In Marcus Arroyo’s first three seasons as the UNLV football coach, his teams were 0-8 in one-score games.

After trailing 17-0 in the first half Friday against New Mexico, the Rebels took a 24-17 lead less than a minute into the fourth quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run from Aidan Robbins.

With roughly a quarter to play, there was plenty of time for the Rebels’ struggles in close games to be felt again.

Instead, the Rebels held off the scrappy Lobos for a 31-20 victory at Allegiant Stadium to improve to 4-1 for the first time since 2003 and move to 2-0 in the Mountain West for only the second time since the league was formed in 1999.

“It’s such a huge deal for this group,” Arroyo said. “It’s a character-building win. It was ugly, there were a lot of things against us early on, but we rallied and played well in the second half.”

Robbins’ score was part of a stretch of 24 unanswered points from UNLV to take the lead. After allowing a 36-yard New Mexico field goal on the ensuing possession, UNLV stopped the Lobos on their final four drives of the fourth quarter.

Cameron Oliver sealed the game for the Rebels with an interception he returned for a 12-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left.

“Being in those situations before, we know what we have to do to execute,” sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield said of being in tight games. “We know what we need to do, we know what we need to execute and how to adjust and expect from the other team.”

Early on, the game didn’t appear it would be much of a contest, as the Lobos (2-3, 0-2) got a pair of rushing touchdowns from quarterback Miles Kendrick in the first quarter.

Arroyo said he was impressed with how the Rebels handled early adversity and showed resiliency down the stretch.

Senior defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. said: “We know who we are as a team. That’s not our best football. We know what we had to do to capitalize on both ends. We knew in the second half we had to come out and play UNLV football.”

The Rebels struck for their first touchdown midway through the third quarter when Brumfield scrambled for a 6-yard score. He then connected with Michigan State transfer receiver Ricky White on a fade route on the two-point conversion to tie New Mexico at 17.

“We didn’t let anybody take us out of our game, and we came out and played our style of ball,” Brumfield said. “We played fast and just executed. We did what we needed to do in the second half.”

Brumfield completed 24 of 33 passes for 233 yards. The Rebels were without starting receivers Jeff Weimer and Kyle Williams because of apparent shoulder and leg injuries, respectively.

Junior college transfer Senika McKie led the Rebels with 72 receiving yards on five catches, and sophomore Kalvin Souders recorded his first four collegiate receptions for 57 yards.

The Rebels’ defense held the Lobos to 2-for-11 on third-down conversions.

“We’ve done a good job on third and fourth down in those situations, and we continue to do so,” Arroyo said. “There’s definitely a feeling that our defense is willing to step up.”

The Rebels next go on the road to face San Jose State (2-1, 0-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

