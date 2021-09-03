UNLV falls in opener after furious rally

The Rebels mounted a furious rally in the second half of their season opener Thursday against Eastern Washington of the Football Championship Subdivision at Allegiant Stadium, only to fall 35-33 in double overtime before an announced crowd of 21,970.

Marcus Arroyo will have to wait for his first victory as UNLV’s football coach.

Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield relieved junior starter Justin Rogers midway through the third quarter and helped spark a lifeless offense and overcome a 14-point deficit to force overtime. But Eagles senior quarterback Eric Barriere threw two touchdown passes in the extra sessions and the Rebels ultimately could not keep pace, failing to convert the game-tying 2-point conversion.

Running back Charles Williams opened his senior season with 27 carries for 172 yards and two scores, and Brumfield ran for a score and passed for 117 yards while helping the offense find the rhythm it didn’t have under Rogers.

Barriere, one of the best players in the FCS, passed for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

The quarterback competition between Rogers and Brumfield permeated training camp, and Arroyo did not publicly name a starter as he professed confidence in both. Rogers ultimately got the starting nod, and a revamped defense played its part as long as it could against Barriere, a contender for the FCS Heisman Trophy equivalent — the Walter Payton Award.

The Rebels forced two field-goal attempts and misses, and freshman Cameron Oliver intercepted Barriere late in the first half. But Rogers and the offense could not take advantage of the favorable field position, and UNLV settled for a short field goal via senior kicker Daniel Gutierrez as the second quarter expired and a 6-3 halftime lead.

UNLV opened the second half with a delay of game and a pair of false starts, upending whatever momentum it had hoped to build with its score before the break.

Barriere threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Efton Chism III, who slipped a pair of tackles with a nifty spin move before sprinting down the right sideline. The Eagles built a 20-6 lead midway through the third quarter via a 10-play, 62-yard drive against a tiring defensive unit.

Brumfield relieved Rogers midway through the third quarter, though, and promptly provided a spark by connecting with sophomore Kyle Williams for a 58-yard gain. Gutierrez converted two more field goals, including a career long of 51 yards to help the Rebels stay within one score.

The Eagles fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Williams sprinted for the game-tying score.

Both teams had opportunities to win in regulation, but Brumfield threw a costly interception, and Eastern Washington kicker Seth Harrison missed the potential game-winning field goal as time expired.

Williams opened overtime with his second touchdown run, and the Eagles responded with consecutive touchdown passes by Barriere to take a 35-27 lead. Brumfield sprinted for a 19-yard touchdown, but his 2-point attempt fell incomplete — clinching UNLV’s first loss of the season.

Junior defensive back Phillip Hill added an interception for UNLV and junior linebacker Jacoby Windmon had 10 tackles and a sack.

Kyle Williams paced Rebels receivers with six catches for 87 yards

