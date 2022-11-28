UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 3 seasons

Associate head coach and linebackers coach Kenwick Thompson will serve as the team’s interim head coach if the Rebels earn a five-win bowl bid.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo yells from the sidelines during a play in the second half of a NCAA football game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo speaks to his platers in the second half of a NCAA football game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper discusses the dismissal of football coach Marcus Arroyo on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo looks on from the sideline during the first half of a football game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Head Coach Marcus Arroyo makes a late call versus the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Head Coach Marcus Arroyo signals he will go for two points after a touchdown versus the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo was fired Monday morning after finishing his third season with a 5-7 record.

Athletic director Erick Harper said Arroyo was informed of the decision early Monday. Harper added that there was no one moment he knew the program was going to move on from Arroyo, but said the whole body of work was taken into account.

“This is a tough decision, by all means,” Harper said. “I didn’t make this lightly.”

Associate head coach and linebackers coach Kenwick Thompson will serve as the team’s interim head coach if the Rebels earn a five-win bowl bid, which Harper said the school would accept if offered.

A national search for a new coach will begin immediately, though the UNLV athletic director doesn’t expect to use a search firm to help and doesn’t have an exact time frame for when to expect a decision.

Harper said Arroyo agreed to a $2.3 million buyout which will be paid out during the duration of the contract. The former UNLV coach had signed a five-year deal and still had two years remaining upon the conclusion of this season. Harper doesn’t expect the buyout to impact the salary UNLV can offer a new coach or his assistants.

Arroyo finished his UNLV career 7-23 after arriving ahead of the 2020 season. Harper acknowledged the coach had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic during his first two seasons, but said he simply hadn’t seen enough to convince him that the program was heading in the right direction.

“It was time to make a move,” Harper said.

