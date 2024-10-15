UNLV football expands seating, parking for key conference clash

The Rebels are opening extra seating and parking spaces for their Mountain West showdown with 15th-ranked Boise State at Allegiant Stadium.

Hill: UNLV defensive star more lucky than good. Just ask him.

UNLV fans react to another score while battling the Syracuse Orange during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV will open additional seating and parking spaces for its Mountain West clash against 15th-ranked Boise State in response to increased demand.

The Rebels (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) will face the Broncos (5-1, 2-0) on Oct. 25 at Allegiant Stadium. The two are tied for the conference lead with San Diego State (3-3, 2-0).

About 3,900 additional seats in the 200-level north end zone will be opened for the highly anticipated game that will be UNLV’s homecoming. The seats, located in sections 242-208, will start at $38 per ticket.

The 1,400 extra parking spots will be reserved in Lot V and are on sale for $10. The area is a 15-minute walk from Allegiant Stadium, but the university is offering complimentary shuttles.

Boise State is led by junior running back Ashton Jeanty, the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He has rushed for 1,248 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.

Contact Callie Fin at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X