64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

UNLV football expands seating, parking for key conference clash

UNLV fans react to another score while battling the Syracuse Orange during the first half of th ...
UNLV fans react to another score while battling the Syracuse Orange during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
UNLV running back Kylin James (20) carries the ball as Utah State linebacker Logan Pili (27) de ...
UNLV football nearing huge milestone under second-year coach
UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard, back left, tackles Utah State running back Rahsul Faison (3) a ...
Hill: UNLV defensive star more lucky than good. Just ask him.
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) runs downfield as Utah State safety Ike Larsen (6) defe ...
UNLV bounces back in big way, buries Utah State — PHOTOS
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college ...
How to watch UNLV’s football game against Utah State
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2024 - 7:30 am
 

UNLV will open additional seating and parking spaces for its Mountain West clash against 15th-ranked Boise State in response to increased demand.

The Rebels (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) will face the Broncos (5-1, 2-0) on Oct. 25 at Allegiant Stadium. The two are tied for the conference lead with San Diego State (3-3, 2-0).

About 3,900 additional seats in the 200-level north end zone will be opened for the highly anticipated game that will be UNLV’s homecoming. The seats, located in sections 242-208, will start at $38 per ticket.

The 1,400 extra parking spots will be reserved in Lot V and are on sale for $10. The area is a 15-minute walk from Allegiant Stadium, but the university is offering complimentary shuttles.

Boise State is led by junior running back Ashton Jeanty, the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He has rushed for 1,248 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.

Contact Callie Fin at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES