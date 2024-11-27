UNLV football moves up in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Rebels rose a few spots in the latest College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday after their win over San Jose State.

‘Be where your feet are’: Ranked Rebels focused on Fremont Cannon this week

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, center, runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

UNLV running back Kylin James, center, runs the ball against San Jose State defensive back Isiah Revis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, right, passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

UNLV defensive back Rashod Tanner, center, celebrates after the team's victory over San Jose State in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

UNLV running back Kylin James (20) cuts upfield for more yards as he gets past San Diego State Aztecs safety Deshawn McCuin (17) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of its regular-season finale against UNR on Saturday.

The Rebels claimed the No. 22 spot in the updated rankings released Tuesday. They make their debut in the rankings last week at No. 24.

UNLV also moved up in the national rankings this week, appearing at No. 21 in both the USA Today coaches poll and The Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday.

The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff will give a bye to the four highest-ranked conference champions. The remaining eight teams will play against each other in the first round, with home-field advantage going to the higher seed.

The official bracket will be revealed Dec. 8.

The Rebels (9-2, 5-1 Mountain West) need a win against UNR on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium to set up a meeting with Boise State in the Mountain West championship game.

UNLV would have a great case for the College Football Playoff if it defeats the Broncos for the conference crown.

Boise State (10-1, 7-0) was No. 11 in the rankings Tuesday. The Broncos beat the Rebels 29-24 on Oct. 25 at Allegiant Stadium. The only other school outside of the major four conferences ahead of UNLV is No. 17 Tulane, which moved up from 20th last week.

Army, which was No. 19 last week, fell out of the rankings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

