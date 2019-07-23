97°F
UNLV Football

UNLV football picked fifth in conference’s West Division

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2019 - 8:52 am
 

UNLV was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West’s West Division by the conference media, and senior offensive lineman Justin Polu was named to the preseason all-league team.

The announcement was made at conference media days on Tuesday at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

