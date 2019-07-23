UNLV football picked fifth in conference’s West Division

The Mountain West media picked UNLV to finish fifth in the West Division.

UNLV's Justin Polu, center, has been named to the preseason all-league team by the Mountain West. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West’s West Division by the conference media, and senior offensive lineman Justin Polu was named to the preseason all-league team.

The announcement was made at conference media days on Tuesday at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

