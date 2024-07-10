UNLV football picked to have strong season in Mountain West media poll
UNLV had a strong first season under coach Barry Odom, and the Rebels are expected to be a Mountain West contender next year as well.
UNLV’s football team was picked second in a Mountain West preseason media poll released Wednesday as part of the league’s annual media days at Circa.
The Rebels received four first-place votes and finished with a total of 471 points in the poll.
Boise State, the 2023 conference champion, was picked to finish first again. The Broncos had 38 first-place votes and 543 total points.
UNLV hasn’t been picked to finish this high in the standings since 2001, when the John Robinson-coached team was coming off a Las Vegas Bowl win over Arkansas.
In individual selections, a record five UNLV players were selected to the all-conference preseason team.
Senior linebacker Jackson Woodard, who was third in the Mountain West with 117 total tackles last season, is the preseason co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Also gaining all-conference honors were wide receiver Ricky White III, offensive lineman Tiger Shanks, defensive back Cameron Oliver and Jacob De Jesus, who made the team as both a kick and punt returner.
The Rebels last had a preseason all-conference pick in 2020. They had six preseason all-conference picks combined from 2016-23.
UNLV is coming off a historic first season under coach Barry Odom.
The Rebels won nine games for the first time since 1984 and reached the Mountain West championship game. They also qualified for a bowl game for the first time in a decade.
UNLV opens its season at Houston on Aug. 31.
The Rebels were picked ninth in the preseason poll last year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.