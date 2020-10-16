UNLV football players test positive for coronavirus

UNLV officials would not disclose how many inside the football program tested positive for the coronavirus, drawing the ire of a prominent supporter.

UNLV’s football program has had multiple COVID-19 positive tests, the athletic department confirmed Thursday, but it would not disclose the number.

Though federal law prohibits the school from naming which players were infected, one prominent UNLV supporter said the program needs to be more transparent about how deep the infection runs.

“If Alabama & LSU can do it we sure as hell can!” former two-time UNLV Football Foundation president Chuck Davison wrote in a text message. “We don’t need NCAA problems!!”

Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne announced Wednesday they had tested positive. Louisiana State coach Ed Orgeron said last month that “most of our players have caught it,” though he didn’t provide a specific number.

The Rebels are scheduled to open their season under first-year coach Marcus Arroyo against San Diego State on Oct. 24 in Carson, California. There is no indication the game won’t take place, but Aztecs coach Brady Hoke has a vested interest in knowing how many players have tested positive.

Coronavirus outbreaks have postponed many games this season, including Saturday’s between LSU and Florida after the Gators reported 21 players tested positive.

A woman close to UNLV’s program, according to a source, sent out a private tweet voicing her displeasure with how the Rebels have handled the pandemic.

“It’s actually PATHETIC how little unlv football cares about their players and staffs health, all for a stupid team that can barely win,” the tweet read. “@unlv @unlvfootball @UNLVEquipment I’m talking to you ignorant jerks! You aren’t taking any part of this pandemic seriously and putting peoples health and LIVES AT RISK. All you care about is MONEY. QUARANTINE YOUR STAFF WHO’VE BEEN EXPOSED!! STOP BEING MORONS!!!!!!!”

UNLV athletic department spokesman Andy Grossman denied that those who received positive tests have resumed activities. He said after a positive test, the person goes into isolation for 10 days and has to be cleared to return. That allows time for contact tracing through the Southern Nevada Health District as well as local and state officials.

The team hasn’t shut down practices, Grossman said.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois referred all questions to Grossman.

Arroyo’s agent, Tim Younger, didn’t return a call seeking comment.

UNLV shut down athletic activities for about 10 days in late June and early July after four athletes tested positive, but the school did not specify which sport they played.

Mountain West spokesperson Javan Hedlund said the conference has no specific guidelines regarding practice protocols for each member school other than teams are tested three times weekly beginning this week. Teams had been tested once per week.

“Each institution is going by state, local and county guidelines,” Hedlund said. “We’re looking at it more toward competition and making determinations for when you can play a game.”

