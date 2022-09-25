89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
UNLV Football

UNLV handles Utah State in Mountain West opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2022 - 7:47 pm
 
UNLV running back Aidan Robbins (9) carries the ball down the field during the first half of th ...
UNLV running back Aidan Robbins (9) carries the ball down the field during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)
UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) catches a touchdown pass as Utah State cornerback Michael ...
UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) catches a touchdown pass as Utah State cornerback Michael Anyanwu (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield reaches the ball out to score a touchdown as Utah State linebac ...
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield reaches the ball out to score a touchdown as Utah State linebacker AJ Vongphachanh (10) and linebacker Max Alford (33) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

UNLV’s defense picked off Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner five times, and the Rebels won their Mountain West opener 34-24 Saturday in Logan, Utah.

Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, along with two rushing touchdowns.

The Rebels are 3-1 for the first time since 2008.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 poker pros accused of cheating suspended by PokerGO
2 poker pros accused of cheating suspended by PokerGO
2
The rise and fall of the Oath Keepers, born in Las Vegas
The rise and fall of the Oath Keepers, born in Las Vegas
3
2 Raiders starters out for Sunday’s game at Tennessee
2 Raiders starters out for Sunday’s game at Tennessee
4
$573K progressive jackpot hits at Henderson casino
$573K progressive jackpot hits at Henderson casino
5
Woman accused of stealing $4K in cash, Rolex watch on date
Woman accused of stealing $4K in cash, Rolex watch on date
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST