UNLV handles Utah State in Mountain West opener

UNLV’s defense collected five interceptions, and the Rebels defeated Utah State in their Mountain West opener on Saturday in Logan, Utah.

UNLV running back Aidan Robbins (9) carries the ball down the field during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) catches a touchdown pass as Utah State cornerback Michael Anyanwu (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield reaches the ball out to score a touchdown as Utah State linebacker AJ Vongphachanh (10) and linebacker Max Alford (33) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

UNLV’s defense picked off Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner five times, and the Rebels won their Mountain West opener 34-24 Saturday in Logan, Utah.

Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, along with two rushing touchdowns.

The Rebels are 3-1 for the first time since 2008.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

