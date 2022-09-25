UNLV handles Utah State in Mountain West opener
UNLV’s defense collected five interceptions, and the Rebels defeated Utah State in their Mountain West opener on Saturday in Logan, Utah.
Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, along with two rushing touchdowns.
The Rebels are 3-1 for the first time since 2008.
