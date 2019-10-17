UNLV has work to do in season’s second half

UNLV needs to go 4-2, maybe even 5-1, to save coach Tony Sanchez’s job. How the Rebels fare at Fresno State on Friday will be an indicator of how realistic that may be.

UNLV Head Coach Tony Sanchez encourages his team against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

UNLV hopes it will enter the second half of its football season strengthened by a strong dose of positive momentum. That’s what Saturday’s 34-10 victory at Vanderbilt should have provided.

But that remains to be seen. “I think there are going to be a lot of close football games,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “You see some teams that play better one week than another. College football’s tough. There are no guarantees.”

At least the win over Vanderbilt gave the Rebels a more realistic path to become bowl eligible and save their fifth-year coach’s job. But getting there won’t be easy for a team that at 2-4 (0-2 in the Mountain West) still has a considerable amount of work to do.

That quest begins at defending conference champion Fresno State (2-3, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Win that game, and the Rebels have a real shot. Lose and talk returns to Sanchez’s coaching status.

The Rebels need to go 4-2 down the stretch to become bowl eligible, but even that might not be enough. No. 14 Boise State already is at six victories, and five other teams are within two games of qualifying for one of the conference’s five bowl slots.

So to make a true run at the postseason, the Rebels need to win five of their final six games.

Here’s how the schedule sets up:

At Fresno State, Friday — The Bulldogs aren’t quite the team that won the West Division the past two seasons, but their losses have been 31-23 at Southern California, 38-35 in double overtime to No. 20 Minnesota and 43-24 at Air Force. Those teams are a combined 13-5.

San Diego State, Oct. 26 — This is a typical Rocky Long-coached team that emphasizes defense. San Diego State (5-1, 2-1) is tied for eighth nationally, allowing only 13.2 points per game, and ninth in giving up only a 270-yard average.

At Colorado State, Nov. 2 — The Rams (2-5, 1-2) look vulnerable, but UNLV hasn’t won in Fort Collins since 2002. Colorado State can score (29.6 average), but the Rams also give up lots of points (34.3).

Hawaii, Nov. 16 — The Rainbow Warriors (4-2, 1-1) looked like they might be the best team in the West Division, but then got smoked at Boise State 59-37 on Saturday. Still, this is a Hawaii team that shares the conference lead with 37 points per game and leads outright in passing yardage, averaging 351.5.

San Jose State, Nov. 23 — Spartans coach Brent Brennan already has equalled his victory total over his two previous seasons combined, having led San Jose State to a 3-3 record (1-2 in the MW). Quarterback Josh Love averages 303.8 yards passing.

At UNR, Nov. 30 — The Wolf Pack (4-2, 1-1) have been all over the map, opening with a 34-31 victory over Purdue followed by a 77-6 loss at Oregon. They are coming off a 41-38 win over San Jose State that was preceded by a 54-3 loss to Hawaii.

These final six games will tell the story of UNLV’s season.

Vanderbilt provided a boost, but running back Charles Williams said the team never abandoned hope.

“It was more like we’ve got to lock in,” he said. “We’ve got to worry about what’s in front of us and not what’s coming ahead of us.”

