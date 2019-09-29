UNLV injured starters Armani Rogers, Charles Williams probable

UNLV QB Armani Rogers and running back Charles Williams have sprained knees but are expected to play when the Rebels face No. 16 Boise State on Saturday.

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams runs to score a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers looks to pass the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers and running back Charles Williams have sprained knees but are expected to play when the Rebels face No. 16 Boise State on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Coach Tony Sanchez said Sunday that both players will get MRIs probably Monday to rule out anything more serious, but both were cleared to practice “as much as they can tolerate” the pain.

Rogers and Williams were injured in the second quarter of Saturday’s 53-17 loss at Wyoming.

They are the Rebels’ two leading rushers; Williams has 472 yards and six touchdowns. Rogers has 204 yards and two TDs.

Williams averages 8.6 yards per rush, and their injuries were a major reason UNLV ran for only 77 yards against the Cowboys. The Rebels entered that game averaging 243 yards rushing.

As a passer, Rogers has completed 51.9 percent of his throws for 393 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rogers missed seven starts last season due to a toe injury.

UNLV (1-3, 0-1 Mountain West) will try to end a three-game losing streak when it hosts Boise State (4-0, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.