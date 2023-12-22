UNLV lands Big 12 receiver in reunion with offensive coordinator

The UNLV football team got a commitment from Casey Cain, a former Texas wide receiver who spent time with UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion in 2022.

UNLV players run out of the tunnel during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV is getting some receiving reinforcements.

Former Texas wideout Casey Cain announced on his social media Thursday that he will join the Rebels and coach Barry Odom.

Cain, a 6-foot-3-inch receiver from New Orleans, arrived at Texas in 2021. He redshirted his first season with the Longhorns, then caught eight passes in 13 games for 201 yards, including a 108-yard performance against Washington in the 2022 Alamo Bowl. He appeared in nine games this season, catching one pass for 13 yards.

The commitment reunites Cain with UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who coached wide receivers at Texas in 2022.

The Rebels can certainly benefit from more receiver help. Junior Ricky White recorded 1,386 receiving yards to set the single-season program record, but no other UNLV player had more than 511 yards this season.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.