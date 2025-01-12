UNLV lands Big Ten quarterback in transfer portal

A quarterback from a prominent Big Ten school announced his commitment to the UNLV football team on Saturday.

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji against Alabama during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Former Michigan quarterback Alex Orji is joining the UNLV football team, he confirmed Saturday via social media.

In three years with the Wolverines, he played in 20 games (three starts), throwing for three touchdowns and running for four.

This season, the 6-foot-3-inch, 235-pound Sachse, Texas, native completed 25 of 47 passes for 150 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 269 yards and a touchdown on 57 carries.

Orji will have two seasons of eligibility at UNLV, and he cited new Rebels coach Dan Mullen and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis as he described the “great opportunity” to ESPN.

The Rebels’ quarterback room for next season already includes Virginia transfer Anthony Colandrea, whose commitment was announced last month. Returning senior quarterback Cameron Friel, who did not play last season, recently announced his plan to remain at UNLV. Redshirt freshman Gael Ochoa and walk-on Lucas Lenhoff are also expected back.

Here are other players who have committed to UNLV since the Review-Journal’s last transfer portal update:

— Chief Borders, OLB, Pitt

— Andrew McIlquham, LS, Temple

— John Lewis, OLB, Mississippi State

— Jaheem Joseph, S, West Virginia

— James Faminu, OL, Temple

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.