UNLV offensive coordinator not at bowl, nears head coach job

UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion will not coach against Cal in Wednesday’s LA Bowl. He is poised to take a head coach job, according to multiple reports.

UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion dances as his players stretch during spring football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV will face Cal in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday without star offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Marion is poised to become the head coach at Sacramento State in the FCS, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Marion, 37, innovated the Go-Go offense that helped UNLV to 19 wins over the past two seasons. He was hired by former Rebels coach Barry Odom, who left the team last week to take over at Purdue.

UNLV interim coach Del Alexander shared the news of Marion’s departure Tuesday during a press conference ahead of the Rebels’ first back-to-back bowl appearance.

“There’s things that are going on behind the scenes,” he said. “You guys will find it out soon enough, but Brennan has decided to to move towards other opportunities, and we’ve collectively put our heads together (without him).”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

