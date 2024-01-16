UNLV picks up quarterback in transfer portal, per report

The Rebels added a new face to their quarterback room in the transfer portal Monday, according to a report from 247Sports.com.

UNLV Rebels head coach Barry Odom shouts from the sidelines during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV’s quarterback future became a little clearer Monday.

Coach Barry Odom and the Rebels landed a commitment from former Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka, according to 247Sports.com.

Sluka brings an impressive resume from the Football Championship Subdivision. He threw for 5,916 yards during 41 games for the Crusaders while rushing for 3,583 yards.

He added 59 passing touchdowns and 38 rushing scores at Holy Cross. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining.

Sluka, from Locust Valley, New York, is the second signal caller to commit to the Rebels. Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, who played at FCS school Campbell, committed to UNLV on Jan. 6. Sluka and Williams will compete to replace former starter Jayden Maiava after the Las Vegas native entered the transfer portal and committed to USC.

