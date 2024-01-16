UNLV scheduled to receive nearly $2M for football revenue shortfall

UNLV is scheduled to receive nearly $2 million from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority to make up for a revenue shortfall tied to the university’s 2022 football season.

UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Leif Fautanu (79) pulls the Fremont Cannon after his team's win against the Nevada Wolf Pack in a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The planned $1.98 million payment is part of UNLV’s joint-use agreement with the Raiders for playing at Allegiant Stadium, which notes that any net income under $5 million generated in a fiscal year would be paid for by a waterfall fund set up to incur such costs. The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board of directors is expected to vote on the payment at Thursday’s meeting.

Up to $3.5 million is available each year for the first 10 years of Allegiant Stadium being in operation to cover a revenue shortfall for UNLV games.

The $5 million figure was set by outside firm RubinBrown LLP during a January 2022 stadium authority meeting based on the 2016 net income UNLV received for football and non-football events at Sam Boyd Stadium. Under the stadium agreement, UNLV is not allowed to host events at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV reported a net income in fiscal year 2023 (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023) of $3.02 million, making the university eligible for the $1.98 million payout.

The six 2022 UNLV games drew 80,419 fans at Allegiant Stadium, according to stadium authority records. The Rebels went 5-7 (4-2 at home).

