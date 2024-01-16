48°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

UNLV scheduled to receive nearly $2M for football revenue shortfall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2024 - 4:36 pm
 
UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Leif Fautanu (79) pulls the Fremont Cannon after his team's win a ...
UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Leif Fautanu (79) pulls the Fremont Cannon after his team's win against the Nevada Wolf Pack in a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV is scheduled to receive nearly $2 million from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority to make up for a revenue shortfall tied to the university’s 2022 football season.

The planned $1.98 million payment is part of UNLV’s joint-use agreement with the Raiders for playing at Allegiant Stadium, which notes that any net income under $5 million generated in a fiscal year would be paid for by a waterfall fund set up to incur such costs. The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board of directors is expected to vote on the payment at Thursday’s meeting.

Up to $3.5 million is available each year for the first 10 years of Allegiant Stadium being in operation to cover a revenue shortfall for UNLV games.

The $5 million figure was set by outside firm RubinBrown LLP during a January 2022 stadium authority meeting based on the 2016 net income UNLV received for football and non-football events at Sam Boyd Stadium. Under the stadium agreement, UNLV is not allowed to host events at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV reported a net income in fiscal year 2023 (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023) of $3.02 million, making the university eligible for the $1.98 million payout.

The six 2022 UNLV games drew 80,419 fans at Allegiant Stadium, according to stadium authority records. The Rebels went 5-7 (4-2 at home).

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ
1
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
2
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
3
CARTOONS: What George Washington really thinks of Biden
CARTOONS: What George Washington really thinks of Biden
4
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
5
CARTOON: The House of Donald
CARTOON: The House of Donald
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
3 takeaways from UNLV’s football season: Odom impresses in 1st year
3 takeaways from UNLV’s football season: Odom impresses in 1st year
‘Run it back’: Two key UNLV football players returning next season
‘Run it back’: Two key UNLV football players returning next season
Vegas Loop transit system to add connections to UNLV, F1 building
Vegas Loop transit system to add connections to UNLV, F1 building
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
UNLV football puts Las Vegas ‘stamp’ on 22-recruit class
UNLV football puts Las Vegas ‘stamp’ on 22-recruit class
Betting public reluctant to back underdog UNLV in bowl game
Betting public reluctant to back underdog UNLV in bowl game