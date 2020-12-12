UNLV seniors might be playing final football game for Rebels

Whether Saturday will be the final game for 18 UNLV seniors has yet to be determined. Athletes in fall sports won’t use up a year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is tackled by Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Malachi Langley (35) during the third quarter of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) runs the ball under pressure from Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma (48) during the second half of a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) runs the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) runs the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first quarter of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV running back Charles Williams still remembers his father’s advice when he was a young football player.

“Treat every play like it’s your last,” Williams said Tuesday.

For Williams and 17 other UNLV seniors, it’s possible that last play could come Saturday when the Rebels (0-5) play at Hawaii (3-4) at 8 p.m. The game won’t be televised outside of Hawaii, but can be seen on the Team1Sports app on a mobile device.

“He was basically saying you don’t know what can happen,” Williams said. “For me, being a senior, this is our last game. It’s our last chance to go out there and just be with my brothers on the field. I know once we get out there, we’re going to be locked in and loaded and ready to go.”

Whether it will be the last game for the UNLV seniors has yet to be determined. The NCAA announced in August that student-athletes in fall sports will not use a year of eligibility, whether they played or not.

That means players and programs across the country must decide whether the seniors will return next season.

UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said he’s disappointed not to have a chance to truly celebrate the senior class. The Rebels missed out on having senior day when last week’s home finale against Boise State was canceled because of COVID-19.

“I wish there’s more we could do,” Arroyo said. “There’s no fans, but we’ll make sure to honor the foundation they’ve laid … and to make sure we all understand this amazing opportunity as a college athlete does come to an end.”

Arroyo said “that’s postseason” when asked if there have been discussions with the seniors about the possibility of returning next season.

Williams said he’s already begun having “a lot of discussions about that.”

“I’m still figuring everything out,” he said. “I feel like I will come back next year … but I’m not 100 percent about that yet.”

Williams’ decision could come down to whether he sees a professional future. Before the season, he was a borderline prospect to be picked in the NFL draft, and a running back’s stock only gets worse the older he gets.

Should he return, Williams has a chance to become the Rebels’ all-time leading rusher. He’s fifth with 2,792 yards, 941 behind all-time leader Tim Cornett, who rushed for 3,733 yards from 2010 to 2013. Williams has 347 yards rushing, eighth in the Mountain West, and two touchdowns this season.

While the depth chart is littered with freshmen and sophomores, there are other key seniors who probably will have discussions about returning for another season.

Max Gilliam has started every game and taken most of the snaps at quarterback. He’s thrown for 599 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions and rushed for 161 yards and two scores.

Offensive lineman Julio Garcia has started every game this season after earning honorable mention on the All-Mountain West team last year. Matt Brayton, Jaron Caldwell and Clayton Bradley each has started at least three games on the offensive line this season, and tight end Giovanni Fauolo is a two-year starter who has caught six passes for 57 yards this season.

Defensive tackle Kolo Uasike has started all five games and has 12 tackles. Linebacker Vic Viramontes is the team’s leading senior tackler with 29, and he’s broken up two passes. Linebacker Farrell Hester was the leading returning tackler from last season but was limited to two games this year. Defensive back Aaron Lewis has started all five games and has 16 tackles and two pass breakups.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.