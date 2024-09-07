UNLV sets record for yards in blowout win over Utah Tech
The UNLV football team came close to the program’s all-time scoring record in its home opener, a romp past Utah Tech on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
UNLV beat Utah Tech 72-14 in a record-setting outing Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
The win set a program record for offensive yards in a game with 695, passing the 671 against Idaho in 1977.
The Rebels fell short of the program’s record for points in a game (80 against Idaho State in 2015), but produced the highest scoring output in coach Barry Odom’s two seasons (56 last year at New Mexico).
Senior wide receiver Ricky White had three touchdowns in the first quarter alone, finishing with five catches and 111 receiving yards for UNLV (2-0).
ANOTHER ONEEEEEEE
@@Only1RW | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/i3Wa09G0KN
— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) September 7, 2024
Quarterback Matthew Sluka completed 8 of 15 passes for 161 yards and the three TDs to White and also rushed for 81 yards and a score.
The win offered a glimpse at the Rebels’ other two signal-callers, Hajj Malik-Williams and Cameron Friel. Malik-Williams made his season debut at the start of the third quarter, while the final frame belonged to Friel.
Las Vegas freshman Greg Burrell from Desert Pines High scored his first career touchdown in the third quarter on a 4-yard run and became the first Rebel to reach 100 rushing yards in a game this season, finishing with 101 on 11 carries.
The Rebels wore retro helmets in honor of the 1974 UNLV football team, which completed the only undefeated regular season in the program’s history and advanced to Division II semifinals.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.