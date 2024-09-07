UNLV sets record for yards in blowout win over Utah Tech

The UNLV football team came close to the program’s all-time scoring record in its home opener, a romp past Utah Tech on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Utah Tech tight end Eric Olsen (80) and UNLV defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (3) run after a fumble during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive back Jeremiah Vessel (6) celebrates after a punt during the college football game against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) directs the offensive line during the college football game against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Greg Burrell (5) runs with the ball during the college football game against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah Tech quarterback Deacon Hill (10) grabs his helmet during the college football game against UNLV at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) runs for a touchdown during the first half of the college football game against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive back La'Vario Wiley (17) celebrates with teammate Rashod Tanner (41) during an NCAA football game between UNLV and Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Greg Burrell (5) powers through Utah Tech defense during an NCAA football game between UNLV and Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV tight end Kaleo Ballungay (19) misses an intended throw in the end zone as Utah Tech Trailblazers defensive back Gabriel Valenzuela (6) defends him during an NCAA football game between UNLV and Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) scrambles with the ball during an NCAA football game between UNLV and Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates a tackle during an NCAA football game between UNLV and Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) shoves off Utah Tech Trailblazers defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) during an NCAA football game between UNLV and Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV beat Utah Tech 72-14 in a record-setting outing Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

The win set a program record for offensive yards in a game with 695, passing the 671 against Idaho in 1977.

The Rebels fell short of the program’s record for points in a game (80 against Idaho State in 2015), but produced the highest scoring output in coach Barry Odom’s two seasons (56 last year at New Mexico).

Senior wide receiver Ricky White had three touchdowns in the first quarter alone, finishing with five catches and 111 receiving yards for UNLV (2-0).

Quarterback Matthew Sluka completed 8 of 15 passes for 161 yards and the three TDs to White and also rushed for 81 yards and a score.

The win offered a glimpse at the Rebels’ other two signal-callers, Hajj Malik-Williams and Cameron Friel. Malik-Williams made his season debut at the start of the third quarter, while the final frame belonged to Friel.

Las Vegas freshman Greg Burrell from Desert Pines High scored his first career touchdown in the third quarter on a 4-yard run and became the first Rebel to reach 100 rushing yards in a game this season, finishing with 101 on 11 carries.

The Rebels wore retro helmets in honor of the 1974 UNLV football team, which completed the only undefeated regular season in the program’s history and advanced to Division II semifinals.

