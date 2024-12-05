63°F
UNLV signs best recruiting class in Mountain West, analysts say

UNLV football coach Barry Odom addresses the media on the second day of the Mountain West Footb ...
UNLV football coach Barry Odom addresses the media on the second day of the Mountain West Football Media Days event at Circa hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2024 - 4:37 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2024 - 4:39 pm

The UNLV football team signed the best recruiting class in the Mountain West on Wednesday, according to multiple ranking services.

The Rebels signed a 21-player class with 18 high school players and three junior college transfers. The class ranks first in the Mountain West according to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals.

Kamran Williams, a 5-foot-10-inch running back from Jefferson, Texas, is the highest-rated recruit in the class, according to 247Sports. He is among 17 three-star recruits in the class, according to 247Sports.

The class includes two athletes from Southern Nevada, Palo Verde linebacker Alexander Green and Liberty defensive lineman Eliah Logo.

UNLV also signed Odom’s son, quarterback Garyt Odom. He played at Faith Lutheran as a junior before finishing his high school career in Arkansas at Fayetteville High School.

UNLV signing class

Name, Pos., Hometown (School)

Mason Alnutt, DE, East Amherst, N.Y. (Canisius)

Mohamed Altayeb, DT, Castle Rock, Colo. (Garden City CC)

Hayden Anderson, WR, Windsor, Calif. (Windsor)

Logan Christensen, S, Santa Margarita, Calif. (JSerra Catholic)

Vi’Naz Cobb, S, St. Louis (Cardinal Ritter College Prep)

Jordan Covington, DT, McKinney, Texas (McKinney)

Alexander Green, LB, Las Vegas (Palo Verde)

Jon Grimmett, TE, Pauls Valley, Okla. (Pauls Valley)

Daniel Hernandez, OL, Houston (Trinity Valley CC)

Quandarius Keyes, CB, Laurel, Miss. (Pearl River)

Eliah Logo, DL, Henderson (Liberty)

Parker Meese, LB, Fayetteville, Ark. (Fayetteville)

Cassidee Miles, WR, Fort Worth, Texas (Central)

Yasir Muhammad, CB, Germantown, Tenn. (Germantown)

Garyt Odom, QB, Fayetteville, Ark. (Fayetteville)

Antonio Parker Jr., CB, St. Louis (Cardinal Ritter College Prep)

Kenji Scanlan, DE, Tacoma, Wash. (Yelm)

Kal-El Togafau, DL, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Rancho Cucamonga)

Joshua Tuchek, CB, Long Beach, Calif. (Millikan)

Cornelius Warren III, RB, Fort Worth, Texas (North Crowley)

Kamran Williams, RB, Jefferson, Texas (Jefferson)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

