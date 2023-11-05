UNLV trounces Lobos, clinches 1st winning season since 2013 — PHOTOS

The Rebels and quarterback Jayden Maiava rolled to a big win against New Mexico, clinching the program’s first winning season since 2013.

UNLV's Ricky White, left, looks back at New Mexico's Noa Pola-Gates, right, while running a reception into the end zone during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

UNLV's Ricky White, right, runs a reception into the end zone in front of New Mexico's Christian Ellis during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

New Mexico's Caleb Medford looks for room to run against UNLV's Cameren Jenkins during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

UNM's quarterback Dylan Hopkins gets rid of the ball before being hit by UNLV's Jackson Woodard during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

UNLV's Kaleo Ballungay, left, is tackled by New Mexico's Christian Ellis after a reception during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

New Mexico's DJ Washington, center, makes a reception for a first down before being pushed out of bounds by UNLV's Jaxen Turner, left, and Ricky Johnson during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

UNLV's Ricky White makes a touchdown reception against New Mexico during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

New Mexico's Jacory Croskey-Merritt fumbles the ball during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against UNLV on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. UNLV recovered the fumble. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

New Mexico's Jacory Croskey-Merritt (5) carries the ball close to a first down before being brought down by UNLV's Ricky Johnson, (32) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel, top center, follows his line into in end zone for a touchdown against New Mexico during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

UNLV was already leading by four touchdowns when Jayden Maiava decided to take a shot.

Standing on New Mexico’s 43-yard line, the redshirt freshman quarterback dropped back, faked the handoff and uncorked a huge throw down the middle of the field and into the waiting arms of senior wide receiver Dominic Gicinto.

Then, Maiava did it again.

On the first snap of UNLV’s next possession, Maiava launched another deep strike — this one for 58 yards — to Ricky White for another touchdown.

The Rebels aired it out Saturday in a 56-14 obliteration of New Mexico at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 42-point margin of victory is the biggest ever for the Rebels in a conference game, breaking the 35-point mark set in 2010 when UNLV defeated New Mexico 45-10 under coach Bobby Hauck.

The win also secures the first winning season for UNLV (7-2, 4-1 Mountain West) since 2013, when Hauck’s team was 7-6 and went to the Heart of Dallas Bowl. The previous winning season before that came in 2000.

Coach Barry Odom said it was also a good bounce-back performance after a last-second 31-24 loss to Fresno State a week ago.

“We played good team football,” Odom told reporters. “Smart ball.”

Maiava went 13-for-18 for 247 yards and a career-best three touchdowns against the Lobos (3-6, 1-4).

White hauled in eight catches for 165 yards and reached the end zone twice, while Gicinto caught all three of his targets for 56 yards and the first touchdown of his UNLV career after transferring from New Mexico State.

The Rebels rushed for 164 yards and five touchdowns, led by senior Vincent Davis with nine carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

UNLV had 411 total yards, converted five of eight third downs and averaged 8.2 yards per play. The Rebels also accumulated 207 special teams yards and took advantage of a botched punt by the Lobos in the first quarter.

It’s the sixth time this season UNLV has scored at least 40 points, another program record.

“I thought offensively, we had some really nice play calls and designs on what we thought we were going to get,” Odom said.

Sophomore linebacker Marsel McDuffie led all UNLV defenders with six tackles. Junior defensive end Jalen Dixon forced a fumble that junior defensive back Jett Elad returned 62 yards to set up a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Donavyn Lester.

The Rebels jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead. After New Mexico got on the board early in the second quarter to cut the deficit to seven, Maiava and the Rebels scored 21 straight points to finish the first half with a 35-7 lead.

“We wanted to control it early,” Odom said.

The win keeps UNLV in the thick of the Mountain West race with three games to play. The Rebels are a game behind first-place Air Force (8-1, 5-0). Boise State (4-4, 3-1) and Fresno State (7-1, 3-1), which entered the day tied with UNLV, played late Saturday.

“Now,” Odom said, “the race is on.”

