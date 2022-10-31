UNLV’s Brumfield returns to practice, San Diego State up next

UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake (27) celebrates with quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) after UNLV defeated Utah State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Reinforcements are on the horizon for UNLV.

On Monday, Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo announced sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield will return to practice this week and was listed as the UNLV’s starter on the depth chart.

“We spent the last week, our bye week, really trying to get healthy and recharge our batteries,” Arroyo said.

With four games remaining, the Rebels are just two wins away from bowl eligibility. Their three-game losing streak — during which UNLV has been outscored 126-35 — has cooled their hot start.

UNLV travels to Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, to play San Diego State at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“All of our goals are still ahead of us,” junior center Leif Fautanu said.

The Rebels’ three-game skid began when Brumfield suffered a concussion early in UNLV’s 40-7 loss to San Jose State Oct. 7. He missed the next two games, both Rebels defeats. Arroyo said he wants to see how Brumfield responds to practice ahead of Saturday’s game before making any firm decisions on his availability.

However, Fautanu mentioned Brumfield also participated in practices during the past week. The offensive lineman was impressed with the quarterback’s energy, particularly during UNLV’s Thursday practice.

“Having him on the field gives us that swag that we need when we play as an offense,” Fautanu said. “Having him on the field at practice just gives everyone more motivation.”

While Arroyo seemed optimistic about Brumfield’s involvement for Saturday, he was less certain about two other key pieces of the offense — junior running back Aidan Robbins and junior wide receiver Kyle Williams. Arroyo said both players are considered day-to-day.

Robbins suffered a knee injury during UNLV’s 42-7 loss to Air Force Oct. 15. He did not play versus Notre Dame, but the Rebels got production out of his replacement, junior Courtney Reese, who rushed for 142 yards on 11 carries.

Robbins will also return to practice this week and was listed as the team’s starting running back on the depth chart, but Arroyo said the Rebels will wait to see how he feels before deciding whether he will be available Saturday.

Williams did play against the Fighting Irish, making his first appearance since being injured Sept. 24 against Utah State. The junior caught four passes for 35 yards, but left late in the game after taking a big hit on the goal line and sustaining an ankle injury. He did not appear on the Rebels’ depth chart this week.

“He’s doing better than probably we anticipated,” Arroyo said.

While Williams’ status remains questionable, the Rebels’ receiving corps may be on the verge of another personnel boost in the next few weeks. Arroyo confirmed senior wideout Jeff Weimer, who was a major target during UNLV’s first four games before he was sidelined by a left clavicle injury, is out of his sling and running again. The junior college transfer has 16 catches for 180 yards this season.

“He’s another guy who’s probably going to be week-to-week,” Arroyo said. “We’ll see how he mends here this week.”

