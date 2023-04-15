Mistakes, indecision cost Vipers again in road loss at Houston

The Vipers allowed two defensive touchdowns, but still had a chance to win on the final play as they fell to 2-7 with one game remaining.

Vegas Vipers head coach Rod Woodson on the sideline during the first half of an XFL game against the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Jalan McClendon’s pass sailed just a bit high and right through the hands of receiver Mathew Sexton at the goal line as time expired on the Vipers in a 28-21 loss at Houston on Saturday.

It was the final missed opportunity in a game the Vipers largely controlled only to repeatedly suffer self-inflicted wounds on their way to falling to 2-7.

“I told our guys from Day One that I believe we’re the most talented football team in the XFL,” Vipers coach Rod Woodson said. “That doesn’t mean anything, though. You have to go out there and play collectively. And we have done so in spurts.

“Three things I ask them for are passion, effort and energy. If they can give that to me every snap, we’ll win all our games. But that’s hard to do.”

The Vipers allowed two defensive scores but were still in a position to win or tie on the final drive only to once again shoot themselves in the foot.

After Houston (6-3) extended the lead to seven on a field goal with 1:49 remaining, Cinque Sweeting set the Vipers up in excellent field position only to have his long kickoff wiped out by a holding penalty.

Then the Vipers allowed far too much time to run off the clock as they moved the ball downfield and were left with just one final chance. Two plays earlier, they let more than 15 seconds tick away despite having a timeout remaining when there was confusion over whether to spike the ball or run a play.

“I was thinking (we were clocking it), then I realized Jalan was calling a play, and I told (offensive play-caller Ray Sherman) to clock it and we didn’t, so I finally called timeout,” Woodson said. “That was like a 10-second window. That’s something Jalan will learn from. He’ll get a better feel for when he should and shouldn’t do things.

“I have all the confidence in the world in that young man. He’s a great human being, and he’s going to be a really good football player.”

Still, the Vipers had a chance. The throw to Sexton was slightly behind him and just a bit high, but catchable.

McClendon finished 27-for-37 for 249 yards and two touchdowns, adding 41 yards on the ground.

The Vipers converted two early Houston turnovers into points and led 12-0 with the ball midway through the second quarter when the game started to turn. DeAndre Johnson forced a McClendon fumble in the backfield, and Tavante Beckett returned it 30 yards for a score to get the Roughnecks on the board.

Ajene Harris then put Houston in front for the first time when he stripped Martavis Bryant in the flat after a reception, ripping the ball from his hands and returning it 13 yards for a score in the third quarter.

The Roughnecks, who finished with just 237 total yards, followed with their only sustained touchdown drive of the game to extend the lead to 19-12 before the Vipers finally got back on the board with a field goal.

After a short Houston touchdown drive, the Vipers scored to make it 25-21 only to commit two 15-yard defensive penalties on the next drive to allow a field goal that stretched the lead back to seven points.

The Vipers’ final drive would fall short, resulting in yet another disappointing loss.

“Unfortunately we haven’t played our best football,” Woodson said. “But I really believe we have a real good group. That sour taste, I told them it’s hard to have it for another seven months. I don’t want it.”

They hope to avoid it by finding a way to win the season finale at Seattle at 4 p.m. April 23.

