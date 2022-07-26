82°F
Former Aces center Cambage, Sparks part ways

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 - 8:49 am
 
Los Angeles Sparks center Liz Cambage (1) defends against Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale d ...
Los Angeles Sparks center Liz Cambage (1) defends against Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 1, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Washington Mystics center Elizabeth Williams, left, gets a rebound next to Los Angeles Sparks c ...
Washington Mystics center Elizabeth Williams, left, gets a rebound next to Los Angeles Sparks center Liz Cambage during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks announced Tuesday they’ve parted ways with 6-foot-8 center Liz Cambage of Australia.

The 30-year-old Cambage averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25 games this season after signing with Los Angeles on Feb. 15. She must now clear waivers before becoming a free agent.

“It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” Sparks Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth.”

Cambage was the second overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in 2011 but has played in only five WNBA seasons. She sat out 2012 to prepare for the London Olympics with the Australian team and took a four-year hiatus from the league (2014-17) because she didn’t want to play in Tulsa. The franchise moved to Dallas in 2016 and she returned to the league in 2018.

She played one season for the Wings before being traded to the Aces in 2019. She also didn’t play during the 2020 bubble season. Cambage came to Los Angeles in the offseason, saying it was where she always wanted to play.

Last month, Phoenix and Tina Charles parted ways. The veteran Charles now plays for the Seattle Storm.

