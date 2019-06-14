1 injured in rollover crash on I-15 northbound at Sahara

At least one person was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 15 Friday morning.

About 4:20 a.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the rollover crash on I-15 northbound at Sahara Avenue, according to the highway patrol traffic site.

The right lanes are blocked and drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.