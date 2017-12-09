2 injured after car, bus crash in central Las Vegas Valley

Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed head-on into a city bus on in the central valley, Las Vegas fire officials tweeted Saturday.

Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed head-on into a city bus on in the central valley, Las Vegas fire officials tweeted Saturday. (Las Vegas Fire Rescue/Twitter)

Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed head-on into a city bus on in the central valley, Las Vegas fire officials tweeted Saturday.

In a tweet at about 11:40 a.m., the Las Vegas Fire Department reported the car’s collision with a Regional Transit Authority bus near West Washington Avenue and North Rainbow Boulevard.

The extent of the injuries are unknown. No other details are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

C0ntact Matthew Crowley at mcrowley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @copyjockey on Twitter.