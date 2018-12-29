Apple Maps error rerouting US 95 drivers to Kyle Canyon Road

Apple Maps is telling drivers a portion of U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas is closed because to construction, even though the highway is open.

Apple Maps is telling drivers a portion of U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas is closed due to construction, even though the highway is open.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has contacted both Apple Maps and Google Maps to alert them of the error, although Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said Saturday that the glitch happens only “sometimes” on Google Maps.

When drivers are heading north on U.S. 95, Apple Maps has been routing them to Kyle Canyon Road. From there, drivers are directed to take Deer Creek Road to Lee Canyon Road back to U.S. 95 to avoid the road closure that does not exist.

The approximately 43-minute drive to Indian Springs, for example, jumps to 1 hour, 25 minutes on the alternate route, causing drivers to travel an extra 28 miles.

The Highway Patrol said it is unclear how many drivers have been affected by the error.

