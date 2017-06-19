As expected, Electric Daisy Carnival traffic clogs area roads

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Drivers should expect heavy traffic Monday morning as the Electric Daisy Carnival has ended at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Nevada Highway Patrol warned commuters about clogged traffic on southbound Interstate 15 as the sun rose and as festivalgoers hit the roads. As of 5:30 a.m., southbound I-15 traffic appeared to ease up as drivers approached the 215 Beltway.

The Highway Patrol reported an injury crash about 5:15 a.m. at I-15 and the Beltway from the southbound to the westbound lanes. It also responded to a crash about 5:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the Beltway and Range Road.

On the surface streets, a crash was reported about 5:20 a.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Beesley Avenue, near East Craig Road. Another crash was called in about 4 a.m. at Las Vegas and Hollywood boulevards. Metro Lt. David Gordon said he wasn’t told of any significant injuries in the crash.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.