Boulder Highway in Henderson reopens after downed cable

A downed power line on Boulder Highway near Wagonwheel Drive in Henderson has closed the road until noon Monday, April 15, 2019. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

A portion of Boulder Highway in Henderson was temporarily closed Monday for repairs to a downed cable, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The CenturyLink fiber optic line fell sometime Monday morning, landing across Boulder between Wagonwheel Drive and Roberts Road.

The road had reopened by 3 p.m., according to NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. CenturyLink crews had been working to repair the line, he said.

It’s unclear what caused the downed line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.