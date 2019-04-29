Coroner IDs wrong-way driver who died Saturday in Las Vegas

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the wrong-way driver who died Saturday night after his truck hit a wall in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley.

Andrew Medrano, 25, was speeding east on Reno Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, in his 2008 Ford F150 when he encountered slower-moving cars, at which point he crossed into the westbound lanes to pass the cars, according to Las Vegas police.

This fatal crash was 100% preventable! When speed and no seatbelt are combined, the chances of surviving this crash are zero!! The choices we MAKE when we are behind the wheel of a vehicle are, literally, life or death. #zerofatalities #changestartswithyou #changestartswithme pic.twitter.com/onWfSa7Vrf — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) April 28, 2019

The Las Vegas man then crossed all lanes of Eastern Avenue and lost control of the truck, which traveled off the roadway and into the block wall. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Police said Medrano, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle at impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

