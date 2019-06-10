Delays, closures continue to affect Las Vegas traffic this week

The final paving and striping for Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue will wreak havoc with many Las Vegas drivers this week.

The final paving and striping for Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue will wreak havoc with many Las Vegas drivers this week.

Motorists can expect the following closures:

— The two inside lanes of I-15 southbound between the 215 Beltway and Silverado Ranch will be closed until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

— The two inside lanes of I-15 southbound between Sahara and the 215 Beltway will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, with additional nightly lane closures occurring from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

— The two inside lanes of I-15 northbound between Silverado Ranch and the 215 Beltway, which closed at noon Monday, will be closed until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

— The two inside lanes of I-15 northbound between the 215 Beltway and Sahara will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Friday, with additional nightly lane closures occurring from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Project Neon is 96 percent finished and scheduled for completion by mid-July.