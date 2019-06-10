98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

Delays, closures continue to affect Las Vegas traffic this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2019 - 2:35 pm
 

The final paving and striping for Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue will wreak havoc with many Las Vegas drivers this week.

Motorists can expect the following closures:

— The two inside lanes of I-15 southbound between the 215 Beltway and Silverado Ranch will be closed until 8 p.m. Wednesday.(Severiano del Castillo Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

— The two inside lanes of I-15 southbound between Sahara and the 215 Beltway will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, with additional nightly lane closures occurring from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

— The two inside lanes of I-15 northbound between Silverado Ranch and the 215 Beltway, which closed at noon Monday, will be closed until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

— The two inside lanes of I-15 northbound between the 215 Beltway and Sahara will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Friday, with additional nightly lane closures occurring from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Project Neon is 96 percent finished and scheduled for completion by mid-July.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Motorists navigate through the newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti B ...
HOV lane enforcement takes effect on June 20
Las Vegas Review-Jounral

A 30-day grace period for 24-hour-a-day high occupancy vehicle lanes on portions of Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 ends on June 20.