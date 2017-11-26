ad-fullscreen
Drivers in for delays as holiday travelers leave Las Vegas

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2017
 

Drivers leaving the Las Vegas Valley Sunday after the Thanksgiving weekend will be slowed by a 16-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported the backup near the Nevada-California state line shortly after 9 a.m.

The transportation commission is warning drivers of heavy traffic and to prepare for long delays.

Traffic was also backed up for 13 miles Saturday afternoon on southbound I-15 near Primm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

