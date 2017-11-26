Drivers in for delays as holiday travelers leave Las Vegas

Drivers leaving the Las Vegas Valley Sunday after the Thanksgiving weekend will be slowed by a 16-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported the backup near the Nevada-California state line shortly after 9 a.m.
The transportation commission is warning drivers of heavy traffic and to prepare for long delays.
Traffic was also backed up for 13 miles Saturday afternoon on southbound I-15 near Primm.
